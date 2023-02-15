Search

PSL8, Match 3: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets

08:59 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Source: @MultanSultans/(@TeamQuetta (Twitter)

MULTAN – Multan Sultans won the third match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) against Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Sultans bowlers rattled the Gladiators batting lineup to restrict them to 110 runs at the Multan Stadium.

Ihsanullah displayed stunning performance as he bowled out five players while losing only 12 runs in four overs. Sultans' Sameen Gul and Mohammad Abbas Afridi took two wickets each. 

Gladiators were all out for 110 -- a target Sultans achieved comfortably in the 14th over. Rilee Rossouw smashed unbeaten 78 runs for 42 balls and Mohammad Rizwan 28 runs for 34 balls.

Multan Sultans earlier suffered a blow as young gun Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the rest of the league in wake of a finger injury.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, powered by seasoned players, have so far failed to make a comeback. Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined Gladiators in the third franchise for the star performer. He replaced the injured Ahsan Ali in the Gladiators’ squad.

PSL8, Match 2: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings

Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

