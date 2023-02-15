PSL8, Match 3: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets

MULTAN – Multan Sultans won the third match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) against Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets on Wednesday.
After winning the toss, Sultans bowlers rattled the Gladiators batting lineup to restrict them to 110 runs at the Multan Stadium.
Ihsanullah displayed stunning performance as he bowled out five players while losing only 12 runs in four overs. Sultans' Sameen Gul and Mohammad Abbas Afridi took two wickets each.
Gladiators were all out for 110 -- a target Sultans achieved comfortably in the 14th over. Rilee Rossouw smashed unbeaten 78 runs for 42 balls and Mohammad Rizwan 28 runs for 34 balls.
Multan Sultans earlier suffered a blow as young gun Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the rest of the league in wake of a finger injury.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators, powered by seasoned players, have so far failed to make a comeback. Seasoned all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has joined Gladiators in the third franchise for the star performer. He replaced the injured Ahsan Ali in the Gladiators’ squad.
Squads
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, Tim David, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed ©, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
