"Stop the war," German footballer Mesut Ozil expresses his support for Palestine

Mesut Ozil, a former player for Real Madrid and Arsenal, posted on social media in support of Palestine during the current unrest in the area.

Following the attacks by Hamas in Israel on Saturday, Ozil, a retired German footballer, joined an increasing number of well-known sports celebrities in expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

On Friday morning, Ozil posted on X (previously Twitter), calling for the war to end and showing his solidarity for Palestine by using the hashtag #FreePalestine.

He included a picture of the Palestinian flag with the statement and added, "Praying for humanity. praying for peace.''

Ozil further emphasised the tragic loss of innocent lives, particularly children, on both sides of the conflict, describing it as heartbreaking and sad.

He concluded his message with a plea: "PLEASE STOP THE WAR!!!"

Praying for humanity. 🤲🏼 Praying for peace. 🤲🏼🇵🇸 Innocent people and especially innocent kids are losing their lives in the war - on both sides. It's so heartbreaking & sad. 😥💔 PLEASE STOP THE WAR!!! ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/20RwkU83pz — Mesut Özil (@M10) October 13, 2023

The sports world has witnessed a growing number of athletes and public figures expressing their support for Palestine as the conflict continues, highlighting the global impact of the ongoing situation.