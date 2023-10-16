"Stop the war," German footballer Mesut Ozil expresses his support for Palestine

Mesut Ozil, a former player for Real Madrid and Arsenal, posted on social media in support of Palestine during the current unrest in the area.
Following the attacks by Hamas in Israel on Saturday, Ozil, a retired German footballer, joined an increasing number of well-known sports celebrities in expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
On Friday morning, Ozil posted on X (previously Twitter), calling for the war to end and showing his solidarity for Palestine by using the hashtag #FreePalestine.
He included a picture of the Palestinian flag with the statement and added, "Praying for humanity. praying for peace.''
Ozil further emphasised the tragic loss of innocent lives, particularly children, on both sides of the conflict, describing it as heartbreaking and sad.
He concluded his message with a plea: "PLEASE STOP THE WAR!!!"
Praying for humanity. 🤲🏼 Praying for peace. 🤲🏼🇵🇸 Innocent people and especially innocent kids are losing their lives in the war - on both sides. It's so heartbreaking & sad. 😥💔 PLEASE STOP THE WAR!!! ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/20RwkU83pz— Mesut Özil (@M10) October 13, 2023
The sports world has witnessed a growing number of athletes and public figures expressing their support for Palestine as the conflict continues, highlighting the global impact of the ongoing situation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
