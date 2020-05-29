Saudi Arabia announces to reopen over 90,000 mosques from Sunday
02:03 PM | 29 May, 2020
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has announced to open over 90,000 mosques across the Kingdom except mosques in Makkah from Sunday.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has also issued SoPs for the worshipers in this regard.
The decision has been taken after over a 2-month closure of mosques.
Elders and those with chronic diseases are advised to observe their prayers, at home.
