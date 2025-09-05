Monsoon spell: Met Office forecasts torrential rains across Pakistan from Sept 7

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department said a low-pressure system is currently located over Madhya Pradesh (India) and likely to move west northwest wards and likely to reach Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Sindh on 06th September.

Due to this weather system strong Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh and eastern parts of Punjab from 06th onwards.

Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) are expected in Sindh’s Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from 06th (evening/night) to 09th September with occasional gaps.

In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan from 06th (evening/night) to 08th September.

While, at isolated places in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad during the forecast period.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Barkhan, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad, Bolan, Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara and Gawadar from 07th to 09th September.

The Met Office said rain-wind/thundershower (with Isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 06th (evening) to 08th September. with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Kurrum from 07th to 09th September.

Torrential rains may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad and Karachi, from 07th to 09th September. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period, it warned.

Flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining eastern and Southern parts of Balochistan from 07th to 09th September.

Landslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

Public, Travelers and tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any untoward situation and keep updated about latest weather conditions.