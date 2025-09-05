Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack while camping in Deosai

SKARDU – Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch was injured in a bear attack while camping at the scenic Deosai National Park, located in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Reports said the incident occurred during a camping trip when a wild bear attacked the singer, resulting in injuries to both her arms. Doctors confirmed that the wounds were caused by the bear’s claws.

Balouch was immediately transported to the regional hospital in Skardu, where she received emergency medical treatment. After being stabilized and treated for her injuries, she was discharged from the hospital and is now reported to be out of danger.

Authorities have not released details on the exact circumstances of the attack, but the incident has raised concerns about wildlife safety in tourist areas like Deosai, which is home to Himalayan brown bears, known to be dangerous if provoked or surprised.

Fans of the singer have expressed shock and concern over the incident, and many took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.