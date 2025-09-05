Gold Rate Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged amid no fluctuations in the international market that left investors and buyers astonished.
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola stiod at Rs376,700. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs322,959.
Gold Rates Today
|City
|24 Karat Gold Price
|Silver Rate
|Karachi
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Lahore
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Islamabad
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Peshawar
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Quetta
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Sialkot
|376,700
|Rs4,303
|Hyderabad
|376,700
|Rs4,315
|Faisalabad
|376,700
|Rs4,315
In the global market, the precious metal witnessed no change and international prices stood at $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
22Karat Gold Rate
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|Per Tola
|343,016
|Per 1 Gram
|29,408
|Per 10 Gram
|294,085
|Per Ounce
|833,530
Silver prices also edged higher, gaining Rs12 per tola to settle at Rs4,315.
Market analysts believe the rally is far from over, with safe-haven demand and global uncertainties expected to drive gold even higher. Investors in Pakistan remain on edge as the yellow metal continues its record-breaking march.