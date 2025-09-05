Latest

Gold Rate Today in Pakistan – 22, 24 Carat Gold Price

By Our Correspondent
8:35 am | Sep 5, 2025
Gold Price Falls By Rs1500 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged amid no fluctuations in the international market that left investors and buyers astonished.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola stiod at Rs376,700. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs322,959.

Gold Rates Today

City 24 Karat Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 376,700 Rs4,315
Lahore 376,700 Rs4,315
Islamabad 376,700 Rs4,315
Peshawar 376,700 Rs4,315
Quetta 376,700 Rs4,315
Sialkot 376,700 Rs4,303
Hyderabad 376,700 Rs4,315
Faisalabad 376,700 Rs4,315

In the global market, the precious metal witnessed no change and international prices stood at $3,540 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

22Karat Gold Rate

Gold Rate 22K Gold
Per Tola 343,016
Per 1 Gram 29,408
Per 10 Gram 294,085
Per Ounce 833,530

 

Silver prices also edged higher, gaining Rs12 per tola to settle at Rs4,315.

Market analysts believe the rally is far from over, with safe-haven demand and global uncertainties expected to drive gold even higher. Investors in Pakistan remain on edge as the yellow metal continues its record-breaking march.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

