UAE allows citizens, residents to travel abroad

DUBAI – UAE on Friday allowed its citizens and residents to travel outside the country as coroanvirus restrictions are being eased.

The travelers will be allowed on the basis of “general reasons”. It is necessary for every traveler to get a Covid-negative test.

Travellers aged above 70 and those with chronic illnesses should not travel, Khaleej Times reported.

Previously, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had specified seven reasons for which UAE citizens and residents could travel abroad.

In March, the UAE had temporarily banned its citizens from traveling outside the country until further notice, amid coronavirus pandemic fears.