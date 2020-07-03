UAE allows citizens, residents to travel abroad
Share
DUBAI – UAE on Friday allowed its citizens and residents to travel outside the country as coroanvirus restrictions are being eased.
The travelers will be allowed on the basis of “general reasons”. It is necessary for every traveler to get a Covid-negative test.
Travellers aged above 70 and those with chronic illnesses should not travel, Khaleej Times reported.
Previously, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had specified seven reasons for which UAE citizens and residents could travel abroad.
In March, the UAE had temporarily banned its citizens from traveling outside the country until further notice, amid coronavirus pandemic fears.
- Pakistan's Irfan Mehsud bags 32nd Guinness world record10:10 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Three more Pakistani players eligible to travel to UK after COVID-19 ...09:36 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- US aircraft carriers conduct drills in South China Sea08:59 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- OPPO launches the stellar more fun, more experience OPPO A11K – A ...08:46 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence 2011 World Cup was fixed08:17 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020