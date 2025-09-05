Eggs thrown at Aleema Khan outside Adiala Jail during press talks

RAWALPINDI – Eggs were hurled at Aleema Khan, sister of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, during a press talk outside Adiala Jail on Friday.

While addressing the media outside the jail, two eggs were thrown at her with one of which hitting her.

Following the incident police took two women into custody and shifted them to nearby Adiala police post.

someone throws an egg at Aleema Khan during a press talk. Whoever did this lanat on him/her. pic.twitter.com/x2fHFzOoBK — iffi (@iffiViews) September 5, 2025

Earlier, journalists made pointed questions to Aleema Khan, leading to visible anger among PTI activists.

PTI leader Seemabia Tahir also raised her voice during the exchange, while Aleema Khan opted not to respond to the questions and instead left the scene in her vehicle.

Speaking briefly to reporters before the incident, Aliya Khan remarked: “The winds have changed. People’s anger and fear are evident. They will not accept oppression.”

She said Imran Khan speaks for democracy and the rule of law, while “these people” want to silence him.