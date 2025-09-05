Dubai’s population swells to historic high; know the exact figures

DUBAI – Total population in Dubai, the economic and tourism hub of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has reached an all-time high of four million, according to new figures released by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

The report shows a significant increase from just 187,000 residents in 1975, reflecting the city’s rapid growth over the decades.

In 2011, Dubai’s population stood at 2 million and has now doubled to 4 million in 2025. If this growth continues, projections suggest the population could reach 5 million by 2032 and 6 million by 2039.

Economic experts say that Dubai continues to attract investors, professionals, millionaires, and billionaires, making it a highly desirable destination for both living and business.

The rising population is expected to drive increased demand for housing, education, healthcare, and public transportation.

Analysts also warn that this population boom could lead to inflationary pressures, heavier traffic congestion, and a need for more residential developments.

Key infrastructure projects, such as the Metro Blue Line and new retail developments, are expected to play a vital role in supporting Dubai’s growing urban population.