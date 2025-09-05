Lahore courts awards life term to man for raping teen girl for three months

LAHORE – A sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl over a period of three months.

The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi, cited strong eyewitness accounts and corroborating evidence that confirmed the repeated abuse, which led to the victim’s pregnancy.

According to the prosecution, led by Shehla Chaudhry, the court recorded statements from 13 witnesses, all of which supported the complainant’s claims and clearly identified the accused as the perpetrator.

“The evidence provided leaves no room for doubt. The accused’s defense failed to prove his innocence,” stated the judge in his written ruling.

The court emphasized that the testimony and physical evidence presented were sufficient to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused’s statement was deemed unconvincing and insufficient to establish innocence.

The judgment marks a significant ruling in a case that underscores the importance of pursuing justice for survivors of sexual violence.