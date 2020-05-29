OGRA proposes a cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol for June
02:22 PM | 29 May, 2020
OGRA proposes a cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol for June
ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed new petroleum prices for the next month recommending that the petroleum products should be decreased from June 1st.

According to media details,  the OGRA has submitted its summary to the Petroleum Division in this regard.

Diesel price is likely to go up by 5 paisa to 80.15 rupees per liter whereas petrol price is expected to go down by 7.06 to 74.52 rupees per liter.

Kerosene and light diesel rates will presumably lower by 11.88 to 35.56 rupees and 9.37 to 38.14 rupees per liter respectively. The new prices will be effective from June 1 following the approval.

The new prices will be implemented from June 1st 2020.

