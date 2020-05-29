OGRA proposes a cut of Rs 7 per litre on petrol for June
Share
ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed new petroleum prices for the next month recommending that the petroleum products should be decreased from June 1st.
According to media details, the OGRA has submitted its summary to the Petroleum Division in this regard.
Diesel price is likely to go up by 5 paisa to 80.15 rupees per liter whereas petrol price is expected to go down by 7.06 to 74.52 rupees per liter.
Kerosene and light diesel rates will presumably lower by 11.88 to 35.56 rupees and 9.37 to 38.14 rupees per liter respectively. The new prices will be effective from June 1 following the approval.
The new prices will be implemented from June 1st 2020.
-
- Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in London, take Twitter by ...09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record daily deaths from ...09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
- PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to rest in Karachi08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
- First Covid-19 death reported among KP nurses07:20 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
- Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani ...05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020