Massive flood wave approaches Sindh as Punjab rivers continue to surge

MULTAN – A powerful flood wave from Punjab’s rivers is expected to reach the Panjnad Headworks today (September 5) and is likely to arrive at Guddu Barrage within the next two days, raising serious concerns for downstream regions in Sindh.

According to Sindh’s Information Department, the water inflow at Head Panjnad has been recorded at 227,710 cusecs, with an outflow of 213,740 cusecs. This massive volume of water will soon merge into the Indus River system, already swollen due to ongoing monsoon rains and upstream contributions.

At Guddu Barrage, current water inflow stands at 342,153 cusecs, while outflow has reached 310,408 cusecs.

Downstream at Sukkur Barrage, the inflow is 331,230 cusecs, and the outflow is 275,850 cusecs. Kotri Barrage is also witnessing high flows, with an inflow of 247,186 cusecs and outflow of 209,431 cusecs.

Rescue operations have been intensified in anticipation of rising waters, with Rescue 1122 camps set up at Kotri Barrage to aid in potential evacuations and emergencies.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar visited flood embankments at Guddu Barrage and Kandhkot-Kashmore, assuring the public that the situation is “under control.”

However, he cautioned that a flood wave of up to 700,000 cusecs may arrive in the coming days, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

The Panjnad River is formed by the confluence of Punjab’s five rivers: the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

The Jhelum and Ravi merge into the Chenab, while Beas flows into the Sutlej. The Chenab and Sutlej then converge near Uch Sharif, approximately 10 miles north of Bahawalpur, creating the Panjnad.

Flood conditions have remained critical across all major rivers in Punjab:

Sutlej River is in extremely high flood at Ganda Singh Wala, with a flow of 327,000 cusecs.

Ravi River is facing very high flood levels at Head Sidhnai and high flood levels at Head Balloki, with inflow at Balloki recorded at 138,760 cusecs.

Chenab River is rising at Head Khanki, Qadirabad, and Chiniot, posing increasing risks.

In Multan, multiple embankments have breached. The Shujabad Canal near Qasim Bela is carrying water three times above capacity, resulting in severe overflow. The Shershah embankment has also failed, submerging several villages. Residents had little time to evacuate.

Authorities are urging citizens in low-lying and riverine areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency services.