Railways cuts luxury travel fares

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways has announced a significant reduction in fares for luxury travelers.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways stated that luxury travel will now be more affordable, as the fares for luxury saloons have been lowered.

Citizens can now enjoy comfortable and premium travel in the Minister of Railways’ saloon. The fare for the Minister’s saloon from Karachi to Rawalpindi has been set at Rs172,000, and from Karachi to Lahore at Rs150,000. The fare from Lahore to Rawalpindi has been reduced to Rs44,000.

Earlier, an important meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was held, where a detailed briefing on the performance of Railway Police was presented. The briefing highlighted that, under the Minister’s directives, the ticket-checking campaign has been made more effective.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that both passengers traveling without tickets and those facilitating them will face jail time, and strict actions against fare evasion will continue.

The briefing also noted that Railway Police have taken strong measures against theft, smuggling, and other crimes. Under the Minister’s guidance, the anti-encroachment policy is fully operational, and long-standing illegal occupations of railway land are being removed. Every inch of railway property is being restored.