Beauty Parlors, Aesthetic Clinics on FBR radar in crackdown on Tax Evaders

KARACHI – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tightened noose around luxury beauty parlors, and businesses offering expensive cosmetics in Karachi, Lahore and other cities.

These professionals and businesses are now under strict scrutiny, with audit notices already being issued. Information on location, brand, and operations of beauty parlors and aesthetic clinics amid major push to bring these glamorous yet elusive businesses into the tax net.

In first phase, the apex tax collection agency will audit 250 high-fee doctors. 100 each in Karachi and Lahore, and 50 in Islamabad. This unprecedented move has sent shockwaves through the medical and cosmetic communities.

FBR is also targeting the paint sector and other industries to crack down on tax evasion. To execute this massive campaign, 600 private auditors have already been engaged, with 200 more auditors set to join in the coming days. Ultimately, a total of 2,000 private auditors will be deployed to enforce compliance.

All private auditors will be bound by strict confidentiality rules to protect taxpayer information, ensuring that sensitive financial data remains secure throughout the audit process.