Field Marshal Asim Munir, key Iranian official discuss regional security dynamics

RAWALPINDI – Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Ardeshir Larijani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

The Field Marshal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasizing the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism.

He also highlighted the growing importance of strategic cooperation in light of the evolving geopolitical situation.

Ali Larijani acknowledged Pakistan’s vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region and expressed his commitment to furthering Iran-Pakistan ties.

He underlined the significance of dialogue and partnership between the two nations to tackle regional challenges and ensure long-term stability.