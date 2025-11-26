Punjab Govt Schools to promote mother tongue Punjabi among students

LAHORE – Punjab government announced initiative to promote spoken Punjabi and Punjabi literature in every government school across the country’s most populous region.

Officials stressed that students will now be trained to use polite and courteous words like “Tusi” and “Assi”, while strictly avoiding informal or inappropriate language.

But that’s not all, the initiative focuses on celebrating regional diversity, with schools in southern Punjab receiving a boost for Saraiki, and those in northern Punjab promoting Pothohari. School headteachers have been tasked with organizing local language activities and creating videos showcasing students conversing in Punjabi or their regional tongues.

Punjabi is spoken by millions across the province and serves as key cultural and social connector. By introducing it formally in schools, students will develop pride in their roots, improve their literacy, and gain the ability to express themselves effectively in their native language.

Learning Punjabi at school will help provinical administration strengthening cultural identity, preserve literature and folklore, and prepare students to become confident, who are proud of their heritage.

All clips will be shared in official CEO groups, and school heads will be required to submit detailed reports on the program’s implementation. Officials believe this bold step will not only strengthen cultural roots but also instill pride in the province’s rich linguistic heritage.