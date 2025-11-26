Punjab Bikers, Car Drivers to face up to Rs15,000 Fine for Traffic Signal Violations

LAHORE – Punjab government dropped another bombshell on traffic violators as new ordinance enforced tough and unprecedented fines on wide range of traffic violations. Officials say this is one of the strictest traffic enforcement measures ever introduced in the province.

Speeding is no longer minor offence as it’s a costly mistake now. Motorcycle riders will get Rs.2,000 fine while car drivers will get Rs5,000 for the offense.

Jumping red light will now burn serious hole in your pocket

Motorcycle: Rs. 2,000

Three-wheeler: Rs. 3,000

Car: Rs. 5,000

2000cc vehicles: Rs. 10,000

Above 2000cc vehicles: Rs. 15,000

If you are overloading your vehicle, get ready to pay big.

Three-wheeler: Rs. 3,000

Vehicles under 2000cc: Rs. 5,000

Vehicles above 2000cc: Rs. 10,000

Rs. 10,000 Trailer: Rs. 15,000

Transporters are calling it a “tough blow,” but authorities say it was long overdue. Pollution-causing vehicles are now directly in the line of fire:

Motorcycle: Rs. 2,000

Three-wheeler: Rs. 3,000

Large vehicle: Rs. 8,000

Rs. 8,000 Transport vehicle: Rs. 15,000

Authorities say smoke-emitting vehicles are a major threat to public health, and new fines reflect that urgency. Officials declare that this ordinance is designed to curb the rising tide of traffic violations and make roads significantly safer.