Urmila turns up the heat in winter as new look breaks the internet

KARACHI – Bollywood babe Urmila Matondkar has once again proved why she remains one of the most captivating faces of Indian cinema. The Karz star set Instagram on fire after unveiling her latest photoshoot as a breathtaking blend of elegance, confidence, and vintage charm.

Stepping into winter with effortless style, the 51-year-old Urmila slipped into lush green sweater paired with crisp white pants, creating a look that was chic, bold, and irresistibly fashionable. But the real showstopper? The diva subtly tugged her sweater off her shoulder, adding a soft, glamorous edge that left fans swooning.

With hair cascading freely and her expressions radiating confidence, Urmila looked nothing short of a fashion magazine cover star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

The moment the photos hit Instagram, fans poured in with admiration. One user gushed, “You’re still the same stunning beauty from the 90s!” Another fan simply declared, “Killer look!”, perfectly summing up the online frenzy.

She started her journey as child artist and later ruled 90s and early 2000s with her magnetic screen presence, may be away from films today, but her charm hasn’t aged a day. If anything, her latest photoshoot proves she is glowing brighter than ever.

With just few pictures, Urmila Matondkar turned an ordinary winter day into a glamorous celebration, and internet cannot get enough of her timeless allure.