Pakistan’s last CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad retires after 40 Years of service

RAWALPINDI – Joint Staff Headquarters bid heartfelt farewell to General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, as his extraordinary 40-year military career ended today.

The event was graced by former CJCSCs and senior military leaders from Army, Navy, and Air Force, underscoring the immense respect and admiration he commands across the armed forces. Upon his arrival, General Mirza was received with full military honours, as a perfectly drilled tri-services contingent presented a pristine ‘Guard of Honour,’ reflecting the pride and reverence of the nation for its departing leader.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed profound gratitude to Allah Almighty for bestowing him with strength and resolve to perform his duties with unmatched professionalism, dedication, and selfless devotion. He paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces for their unwavering sacrifices in defending the homeland and offered heartfelt homage to the martyrs and their families, whose sacrifices remain the backbone of the nation’s security.

He highlighted current geo-strategic challenges facing nation, and stressed that strong and capable national defence is an essential pillar of national security. He reassured the nation that its defence remains impregnable, with the valiant officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces ever ready to strengthen and protect it further.

The ceremony marked not just the retirement of a distinguished military leader, but a celebration of four decades of exemplary service, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to the defence of the nation.