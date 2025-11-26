Expected price of Apple’s much-anticipated foldable iPhone

Apple’s much-anticipated foldable iPhone is expected to be launched within the next year, with a planned release in September 2026.

While several Android manufacturers have already released foldable devices, Apple’s entry into this market will stand out due to its unique, crease-free design.

According to a new leak, the upcoming iPhone will differ from existing foldable smartphones by featuring a seamless, crease-less screen.

Currently, no foldable phone on the market can claim to be free of visible creases when unfolded, but Apple aims to set a new standard with its advanced display technology.

Reports suggest that the device has moved past the experimental phase and is now in pre-mass production, signaling that Apple is preparing for a major rollout.

While details about the phone’s features remain scarce, it is expected to be equipped with a Samsung display for the internal screen, while Apple will handle the design of the panel structure and other components.

Expected Price of foldable iPhone

However, the foldable iPhone will come at a premium price, with estimates suggesting it will start at around $2400.

This high cost is partly due to the innovative crease-less technology, which involves the use of expensive liquid metal technology.

Additionally, a recent report indicated that Apple may not release the standard iPhone 20 next year, opting instead to introduce the foldable iPhone along with the iPhone Air and Pro models.