Girija Oak speaks out against inappropriate messages after deepfake images go viral

Actress Girija Oak, responding to the messages she received from men after her deepfake images went viral, said that she is also a human being and feels hurt and distressed by people’s attitudes and behavior.

According to Indian media, Girija Oak shared these views in an interview. She rose to fame after her role in the film “Taare Zameen Par” and went on to establish her place in the industry.

In the interview, she said that while sudden fame brought appreciation and praise, it also led to many inappropriate messages and conduct.

The actress said she began working at a very young age and has now spent nearly 20 to 25 years in the industry.

She added that with time, a person may become somewhat thick-skinned, but claiming that people’s behavior does not affect her would be a lie.

Girija Oak expressed particular shock at the behavior of some men who send inappropriate messages without hesitation and consider it their right, as if actresses are always available to everyone.

She said that at times, the sense of entitlement with which such messages are sent is astonishing—as if women are someone’s property, and it becomes difficult to know how to respond.

Girija Oak said that after the deepfake images went viral, there was a flood of such messages, forcing her to question who she really is and how others perceive her.

It may be noted that, with the help of artificial intelligence, highly obscene and objectionable deepfake images of several Indian actresses were circulated online, causing severe mental distress to those affected.