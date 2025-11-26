Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise ‘Al-Battar II’ successfully concludes

Rawalpindi – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have successfully concluded their joint military exercise “Al-Battar II.”

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise strengthened bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism between the two countries.

The exercise was held in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, from November 18 to 26, focusing on counter-terrorism operations. Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Saudi Arabia’s special forces participated in the drill.

The closing ceremony took place on November 26 in Tabuk, with the General Officer Commanding the Special Services Group attending as the guest of honor, alongside senior Saudi military officials.

During the exercise, troops from both countries demonstrated high professional skills, practical training, and mutual coordination. Key activities included countering improvised explosive devices in diverse terrains, various stages of counter-terrorism operations, and joint combat drills.

The ISPR stated that the exercise was executed with coordinated planning, enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities and further strengthening the deep and historic military ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

All training objectives were successfully achieved, reflecting the strong commitment of both nations to regional peace, security, and joint defense preparedness.