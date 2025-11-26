Netizens in shock as Arnab Goswami broadcasting Imran Khan’s Protests ’24/7′

India’s firebrand Republic TV continued to broadcast what it claimed were “live” protests by PTI supporters outside Adiala Jail on Wednesday afternoon, even though the demonstration ended hours earlier, around 12:30 AM.

The channel infamous for its hyper-nationalist stance and close alignment with the Modi government, once again raised eyebrows with its relentless coverage.

Goswami continues to run footage of protest that had concluded nearly 16 hours before. Pakistani journalists monitoring the scene reported that PTI workers dispersed after midnight due to freezing weather, yet Republic TV’s tickers implied the unrest was still unfolding.

Media analysts in Pakistan say this “manufactured coverage” is part of a troubling pattern, outdated or misleading visuals are repeatedly used to paint a picture of chaos in Pakistan. Social media users are questioning why someone as controversial as Goswami would obsessively cover Imran Khan and his supporters day and night.

This sensational coverage comes at a time when India is already facing mounting international criticism for media controversies. Recently, Goswami and retired General Bakshi publicly blamed the United States for the crash of the HAL Tejas fighter jet, claiming the accident occurred due to delays in supplying GE-404 engines.

Goswami even went further, stating that GE “was never a friend of India” and suggesting that Washington views India’s LCA program as a strategic threat.