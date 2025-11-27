Latest

Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 27 November 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:24 am | Nov 27, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed another price increase as rates jumped by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs438,862 per tola, while 10-gram rate climbed Rs1,972 to settle at Rs376,352.

24 Karat Gold Price

Category Increase New Price
Gold per tola Rs 2,300 Rs 438,862
Gold per 10 grams Rs 1,972 Rs376,352

22K Gold Price

  • Per tola: Rs406,508

  • Per gram: Rs34,491

  • Per 10 grams: Rs344,911

  • Per ounce: Rs983,441

21K Gold:

  • Per tola: Rs386,312

  • Per gram: Rs33,120

  • Per 10 grams: Rs331,205

  • Per ounce: Rs938,739

18K Gold:

  • Per tola: Rs331,125

  • Per gram: Rs28,389

  • Per 10 grams: Rs283,890

  • Per ounce: Rs804,633

International gold prices exploded by $23, shooting up to $4,165 per ounce as investors poured into safe-haven assets.

Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping Rs60 to clock in at Rs5,482 per tola, adding further heat to an already electrified market.

