Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 27 November 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed another price increase as rates jumped by Rs2,300 per tola to Rs438,862 per tola, while 10-gram rate climbed Rs1,972 to settle at Rs376,352.
24 Karat Gold Price
|Increase
|New Price
|Gold per tola
|Rs 2,300
|Rs 438,862
|Gold per 10 grams
|Rs 1,972
|Rs376,352
22K Gold Price
-
Per tola: Rs406,508
-
Per gram: Rs34,491
-
Per 10 grams: Rs344,911
-
Per ounce: Rs983,441
21K Gold:
-
Per tola: Rs386,312
-
Per gram: Rs33,120
-
Per 10 grams: Rs331,205
-
Per ounce: Rs938,739
18K Gold:
-
Per tola: Rs331,125
-
Per gram: Rs28,389
-
Per 10 grams: Rs283,890
-
Per ounce: Rs804,633
International gold prices exploded by $23, shooting up to $4,165 per ounce as investors poured into safe-haven assets.
Silver also joined the rally in Pakistan, jumping Rs60 to clock in at Rs5,482 per tola, adding further heat to an already electrified market.