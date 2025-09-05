Gujranwala’s Kings Mall denies entry to elderly man for wearing ‘Dhoti’

GUJRANWALA – Administration of shopping mall in Gujranwala, which is nicknamed the City of Wrestlers, denied entry to an elderly for wearing traditional dress, “Dhoti”.

A social media user shared the incident on social media stating that his father, who had put on Dhoti, along with his younger brother went to the Kings Mall for shopping.

However, they were stopped at the entry gate by mall’s security officials and informed them they could not be allowed to enter the premises over dress code issues.

When asked, they said “Dhoti” wearing persons are not allowed to enter the mall.

The users also shared a photo of the mall’s courtesy policy, stating: “Shorts & Dhoti’s are not allowed”.

ایہہ کنگز مال اے گجرانوالہ شہر وچ۔

اَج میرے والد صاحب میرے چھوٹے بھائی نال تہمد بن کے گئے تے مال انتظامیہ نیں تہمد نال مال وچ داخلہ نئیں دتا کہ پنجابی لباس دی اجازت نئیں۔

ایس مسئلے نوں بھر پور طریقے نال چکن دی لوڑ اے۔

ایہہ پنجاب تے پنجاب دے پہراوے دی توہین اے۔

(اکرم خان کاکڑ) pic.twitter.com/iCI7WkyYIe — Akmal Ghumman (@AkmalGhumman) September 4, 2025

The incident has drawn ire with some social media users calling it disrespect to the traditional dress.

The incident is yet to be verified independently.

Earlier this year in July, a controversy also erupted in Karachi as a restaurant management allegedly denied entry to a man wearing shalwar qameez

Abdul Latif, a lawyer, had claimed that he was refused service at a private restaurant in a posh area on May 18.