Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal tie the knot

From grand events to the comfort of our homes, wedding season may have changed its usual vibe, but it definitely hasn't stopped Pakistani’s from getting hitched amid lockdown. After all, the show must go on!

Actor Faryal Mehmood and director-actor Daniyal Raheal got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony at their home yesterday.

Raheal took to Facebook to share the happy news with his friends and fans.

“Almost a week ago we set off by road for Lahore but, our journey did not start there. We met and spent the last two years navigating through each others lives to get to this point," shared Raheal.

"We drove for half a day across hundreds of miles, together, to make the pilgrimage to my family so that we could be with each other for what I know is forever."

“Everything was perfect. Except a lot of things. My wife's entire family is in the states. They were all there on various phones. Crying, smiling, cheering, praying for us. We missed them. My own family managed to pull together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything. I am the luckiest man. I honestly am. Times are strange... Love hard!"

"Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal. Faryal Mehmood (we're going to fix that soon)"

As the bride’s entire is family is currently in the states, they were virtually present through FaceTime.

Faryal also posted several pictures of the event. She seemed to be smiling the brightest and goofing around with sister-in- law Mehreen Raheal.

The couple could be seen wearing traditional white and golden attire, with Daniyal even sporting a turban and a fumigant (dhoti) to go with his look.

Daniyal Raheal is the son of veteran actress Simi Raheal.

Last week, Aagha Ali and Hina Altan tied the knot in a small ceremony as well.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! We wish them a happy journey ahead.

