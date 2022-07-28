Mathira flaunts red pout in latest sizzling clicks
06:00 PM | 28 Jul, 2022
Mathira flaunts red pout in latest sizzling clicks
Source: Mathira (Instagram)
The bold and beautiful Mathira has left her massive fan following gushing as she flaunted her ultra-glam look in the recent viral video.

Be it modelling or hosting, Mathira has wooed the audience with her every avatar but is always under public scrutiny over her plethora of controversies, bold looks, brazen nature and witty humour.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Mathira posted a series of gorgeous clicks that became a victim of the moral brigade who spew hate comments under her post. Others lauded her glam look.

"Time to 1 2 3 Hit the bed ???????? #mathira", captioned the social media sensation.

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host. She has 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account and her pictures receive thousands of likes and compliments from her fans

