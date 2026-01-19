How many Pakistanis are imprisoned in UAE? NA told

ISLAMABAD – Details of Pakistani prisoners detained in the United Arab Emirates have been presented in the National Assembly.

According to a written reply by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 3,523 Pakistani citizens are currently imprisoned in the UAE. Of these, 1,050 Pakistanis are being held in various prisons and rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi.

The written response further stated that up to November 2025, legal assistance had been provided to 769 Pakistani prisoners. It added that pardon requests for Pakistani inmates are regularly submitted to the host government.

Meanwhile, during 2025, a total of 350 mercy petitions were submitted to the Abu Dhabi government.