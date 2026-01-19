Marriyum Aurangzeb’s mother dismisses transformation rumours

ISLAMABAD – Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s mother Tahira Aurangzeb has issued an important statement addressing rumours about her daughter undergoing surgery.

The speculation gained momentum during the wedding celebrations of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar, where Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb became the centre of attention. Her pictures from the events went viral on social media.

Aurangzeb’s stylish and refreshed appearance at the wedding functions surprised many, with her photos and videos widely shared online.

While sharing her old pictures, some social media users claimed that she had undergone surgery. Others, however, said that Marriyum Aurangzeb’s transformation was a dream for every woman, but not everyone possesses the consistency, strong will and discipline required for such significant weight loss.

Many also described her as a source of motivation for women who often lose hope during their personal transformation journeys.

Responding to these rumours, Marriyum Aurangzeb’s mother Tahira Aurangzeb clarified that her daughter has not undergone any surgery.

She said that Marriyum has been following a strict diet for the past few months, which led to weight loss and resulted in her changed appearance.