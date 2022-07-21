Mathira's new bold photo sets internet on fire
Bold and beautiful Mathira has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Be it modelling or hosting, she has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
However, the Pakistani model remains under public scrutiny over her plethora of controversies, stunning looks, brazen nature and witty humour.
This time, Mathira penned down a heartfelt note to express her thoughts on her struggles and challenges she faced in life.
Instead of lengthy captions, the 30-year-old wrote: "Duniya Kab Chup Rehti Hai...Kahne Do…. Jo Kehti Hai." Apart from poetry, Mathira looked stunning in her newest pictures.
