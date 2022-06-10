Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how he was feeling before death
Web Desk
07:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how he was feeling before death
Source: Instagram
Share

Former MNA and renowned televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death came as a shock for the entire nation.

Masses, politicians and celebrities sent their prayers for the departed soul. Social media sensation and TV host Mathira also sent her condolences with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Mathira wrote, “He asked for help and everyone made fun of him."

"Pretty sad this is horrible news. I was talking to him through messages for an interview and he was devastated, sad and bullied. People made fun of him when he needed help." 

"No one stood by him but they all made fun of him! People do make mistakes, we are humans but do not push them to death, my last convo. He really wanted to sit and do an interview and talk his heartout! RIP Aamir bhai!"

Liaquat was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians and influencers expressed shock and offered condolences to his family.

The deceased TV host served as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 as a key leader of the MQM. He however parted ways with the MQM in 2016 and joined the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He was elected to the National Assembly again from Karachi in the general elections of 2018.

Aamir Liaquat’s funeral prayers offered in ... 06:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – The funeral prayers of former MNA and renowned televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was offered in ...

More From This Category
Rushna Khan's new bold photo sets internet on ...
06:26 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Hareem Shah's new intimate video with husband ...
04:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Humayun Saeed’s fun-filled video with Mahira ...
07:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar's new video wins ...
03:28 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
Pakistani stars blame internet trolls for Aamir ...
04:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
How Aamir Liaquat’s former wives reacted to his ...
03:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how he was feeling before death
07:21 PM | 10 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr