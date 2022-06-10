Aamir Liaquat's last chat with Mathira tells how he was feeling before death

Former MNA and renowned televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death came as a shock for the entire nation.

Masses, politicians and celebrities sent their prayers for the departed soul. Social media sensation and TV host Mathira also sent her condolences with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram, Mathira wrote, “He asked for help and everyone made fun of him."

"Pretty sad this is horrible news. I was talking to him through messages for an interview and he was devastated, sad and bullied. People made fun of him when he needed help."

"No one stood by him but they all made fun of him! People do make mistakes, we are humans but do not push them to death, my last convo. He really wanted to sit and do an interview and talk his heartout! RIP Aamir bhai!"

Liaquat was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on Thursday. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians and influencers expressed shock and offered condolences to his family.

The deceased TV host served as a member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 as a key leader of the MQM. He however parted ways with the MQM in 2016 and joined the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He was elected to the National Assembly again from Karachi in the general elections of 2018.