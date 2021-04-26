The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket Bhosale

NEW DELHI – Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to ties the knot tonight.

The bride-to-be yesterday shared a few pictures from her mehndi ceremony on Instagram.

"Mehndi ki raat," she captioned the post.

Sugandha can be seen donning a green lehenga from the shelves of Nikita Bhushan.

The 36-year-old is known for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show. She also got noticed for her appearance in the TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Her 32-year-old fiance, Sanket Bhosale is also a comedian and mimicry artist known for his work predominantly in Hindi Television. By profession, he is a medical doctor.