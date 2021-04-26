The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket Bhosale
Web Desk
08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket Bhosale
Share

NEW DELHI – Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to ties the knot tonight.

The bride-to-be yesterday shared a few pictures from her mehndi ceremony on Instagram.

"Mehndi ki raat," she captioned the post.

Sugandha can be seen donning a green lehenga from the shelves of Nikita Bhushan. 

The 36-year-old is known for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show. She also got noticed for her appearance in the TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Her 32-year-old fiance, Sanket Bhosale is also a comedian and mimicry artist known for his work predominantly in Hindi Television. By profession, he is a medical doctor.

Hira Mani finds bride for son Ibrahim in Albania 08:46 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

Marge Pellumbi, a 4-year-old girl from Tirana, Albania, has impressed Pakistani actress Hira Mani after recreating her ...

More From This Category
Hania Aamir, Momin Saqib team up for ...
08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Maulana Tariq Jameel launches first MTJ flagship ...
07:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Indian celebrities moved by Pakistan's kindness ...
07:42 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Atif Aslam prays for India amid worsening ...
06:52 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Oscars 2021: Historic wins for Nomadland and ...
03:45 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Men too are victims of violence: Yashma Gill
04:46 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket Bhosale
08:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr