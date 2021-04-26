The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sughanda Mishra to marry co-star Sanket Bhosale
NEW DELHI – Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra and fiancé Sanket Bhosale are all set to ties the knot tonight.
The bride-to-be yesterday shared a few pictures from her mehndi ceremony on Instagram.
"Mehndi ki raat," she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Sugandha can be seen donning a green lehenga from the shelves of Nikita Bhushan.
The 36-year-old is known for her character in The Kapil Sharma Show. She also got noticed for her appearance in the TV reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.
View this post on Instagram
Her 32-year-old fiance, Sanket Bhosale is also a comedian and mimicry artist known for his work predominantly in Hindi Television. By profession, he is a medical doctor.
