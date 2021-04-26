Ramadan 2021: Fiqh-e-Jafria fixes Fitrana at Rs300 per person

08:40 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
Ramadan 2021: Fiqh-e-Jafria fixes Fitrana at Rs300 per person
ISLAMABAD – This year's minimum amount of 'Zakat-al-Fitr' or 'Fitrana' for Faqh-i-Jafria has been fixed at Rs300 per person.

Allama Syed Matloob Hussain Taqi, the prayer leader of Rawalpindi's Markazi Jamia Masjid Darbar Alia Sakhi Shah Payara Kazmi, Al Mashadi, said giving 'zakat al-fitra' is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves, before the Eid prayer.

The obligatory amount of 'zakat al-fitra' upon each person based on the usual main food is around 3 kg of either wheat, barley, date, or raisin; or its equal in cash.

