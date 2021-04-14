Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday (today) issued new standard operating procedures to stem the third intense wave of novel coronavirus during the holy month of Ramadan.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body decided to implement extensive lockdowns, with strict enforcement protocols where no mobility will be allowed except in emergency situations. Weekends will be observed as closed days at the national level.

The SOPs cited that all social, cultural, political, sports, and other miscellaneous activities will be suspended during the sacred month however outdoor dining will be allowed from iftar till midnight while takeaways will be allowed, the notification stated. Movie theatres, shrines, and parks will also remain closed.

The country’s nerve centre on tackling Covid-19 also barred business to open after 6 pm while Taraweeh prayers will be allowed in open spaces with safer distances.

