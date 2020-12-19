Moderna: US approves second Covid-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON – America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
The vaccine – the second approved for use in the U.S. behind Pfizer and BioNTech’s – bolsters the US supply of doses.
The FDA’s emergency use authorisation Friday approves the American government’s plan to distribute roughly 5.9 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine to 64 states, territories and major cities across the US next week.
“We likely will see shots in the arm by the very early part of next week, I would hope Monday or Tuesday,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on the “Today” show on Friday morning.
Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020
President Donald Trump also congratulated everyone in a tweet, “Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!”
