Major university in Islamabad closed down after Covid-19 positive cases

ISLAMABAD – A leading university in federal capital has been shut down after coronavirus cases surfaced at different departments of the campus.

Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad has issued a notification in this regard, stating that it will organize online class till November 6.

The administration has asked the students, staying at hostels to go home but it has relaxed the condition for those who belong to far-flung areas.

It said that the students, who will continue to stay at hostel, will have to follow the social distancing protocol strictly.

The decision was announced after the university reported five cases at three departments, which were immediately sealed by health officials to prevent further spread of the virus.

