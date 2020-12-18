US Vice President gets Covid-19 vaccine on live television

WASHINGTON – US Vice President Mike Pence, along with his wife Karen, has been vaccinated for Covid-19 with Pfizer-biotech vaccine on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.

With Trump nowhere to be seen, Pence has taken the centre stage, touring a vaccine production facility this week and receiving a dose himself.

In remarks after his shot, Pence called the speed with which the vaccine was developed "a medical miracle”.

“The American people can be confident: we have one and perhaps within hours two safe vaccines,” Pence said, referring to expected FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine was the first to be approved.

“Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning,” he added.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots during the televised White House event.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days.