Pakistan, Iran open new border to boost bilateral trade
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, Iran open new border to boost bilateral trade
Share

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has announced the opening of the second official border point between Iran and Pakistan.

"During the recent visit of FM Mohammad Javad Zarif to Islamabad, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan agreed to open the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing between the two countries, which had already been negotiated, within a short period of time," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on late Friday.

"Thus, with the coordination between the officials of the two countries and the relevant agencies, the Rimdan-Gabd border will be opened on Saturday as the second official border point between Iran and Pakistan in Sistan and Balochistan province in the presence of high-ranking officials of the two countries," he added.

Khatibzadeh called the opening of the border crossing a factor in increasing economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan, Iran to boost trade ties through online ... 05:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Pakistani and Iranian companies will now have the chance to hold online business to business ...

More From This Category
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over UN vehicle ...
06:17 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
UN "investigating" cross-border attack on vehicle ...
05:28 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Maulana Tariq Jameel defeats Covid-19
04:28 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Euro Oil inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at ...
04:00 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Flight carrying UK deportees lands in Islamabad ...
02:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Sana Bucha schooled for sharing picture of ...
03:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19
04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr