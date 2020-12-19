Pakistan, Iran open new border to boost bilateral trade
TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has announced the opening of the second official border point between Iran and Pakistan.
"During the recent visit of FM Mohammad Javad Zarif to Islamabad, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Pakistan agreed to open the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing between the two countries, which had already been negotiated, within a short period of time," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on late Friday.
"Thus, with the coordination between the officials of the two countries and the relevant agencies, the Rimdan-Gabd border will be opened on Saturday as the second official border point between Iran and Pakistan in Sistan and Balochistan province in the presence of high-ranking officials of the two countries," he added.
Khatibzadeh called the opening of the border crossing a factor in increasing economic and trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.
