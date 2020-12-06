Pakistan, Iran to boost trade ties through online B2B meetings

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Pakistani and Iranian companies will now have the chance to hold online business to business meetings, which are to be held by Iranian Company for Development of Trade Exhibitions and Events, with the support of the Corridor of Export Development and Technology Exchanges of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

This will help the companies in both countries to hold direct online negotiations and explore new avenues for developing business relations.

In recent years, Pakistan has been one of the main export destinations for Iranian companies, and the trade balance between the two countries has always remained positive in Iran’s favour but this gives Pakistani companies a chance to market their products and services to the Irani market and increase their exports.

Five face-to-face online meetings are to be held between the Iranian and Pakistani companies in the upcoming event.

The meetings can be held either in a group or in private, and the Iranian companies will have the right to reject or approve the Pakistani businesses applying for the meeting. IFP news reported.

The deadline for registration is December 24, 2020.