Chicken prices drop significantly in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE – Chicken prices witnessed a decline for third consecutive day in Lahore and other cities of Punjab amid decreasing inflation rate.

The price of chicken meat plunged by Rs26 in three days while it dropped by Rs12 on Saturday with new rate settling at Rs475 per kilogramme.

Similarly, the price of live chicken was decreased by Rs8 to settle at Rs314 per kg in wholesale market and Rs328 in retail market.

According to official rates, there was no change in eggs rates as per dozen rate stands at Rs345 in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.67 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on November 21, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 324.11 points as compared to 321.94 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 4.92 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.