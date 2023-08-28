Pakistan bans sugar export after prices go up

ISLAMABAD – The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved a ban on export of sugar to bring stability in prices in local market.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired a meeting of the committee when the ban was approved after reviewing ongoing situation in the country.

The summary seeking ban on export of sugar was sent by the Ministry of National Food Security.

The development comes as Pakistan saw a massive increase in sugar prices. The southern port city of Karachi registered Rs23 per kilogramme increase only in August as the wholesale rate has surged to Rs157/kg.

In Quetta, the sugar price went up by Rs10 per kg while the commodity is being sold for Rs160/kg in Lahore.

The South Asian country has been facing protests for last four days over exorbitant electricity bills. People have taken to streets in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad, Gujranwala and other cities of the country where they torched their bills in protest.

They are demanding immediate reversal of latest increase in electricity prices and withdrawal of additional taxes.