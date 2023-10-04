Pakistani rupee jumps to Rs284.65 against US dollar in 20th successive session in interbank

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee is in recovery mode against the US dollar, as PKR continues to regain its original value against the high-flying currency.

Amid the ongoing bull run, Pakistani rupee increased by another Rs1.07 against the greenback and was currently exchanging hands at Rs284.65 in the interbank market.

Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the USD, moving up 0.36pc in the interbank market.

On Tuesday, PKR settled at Rs285.72 after gaining Rs1.04. Since reaching a historic peak over the past few weeks, the dollar lost over Rs20 in both the open market and interbank as authorities tightened the noose around hoarders and smugglers.