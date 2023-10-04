PIA suspends flights operation to Canada

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended flights operation to Canada due shortage of funds.
The country's national flag carrier is on the verge of collapse as flights operation to Ottawa are now suspended, local media reported Tuesday.
Media reports suggest that Swiss Port Company has wrote letter notifying stop providing ground-handling services as the airline failed to pay depsite multile intimidation.
It said due to non-payment of dues, PIA flight operation to Canada services are being stopped from 3rd October at 5 pm.
Swiss Port Company told PIA to clear $0.24 million immediately along with an advance of $100,000 dollars for the provision of future services.
It said PIA was repeatedly reminded to pay dues, and over failure to clear dues, the ground-handling services are being discontinued as per the respective terms of the agreement between the two companies.
The Pakistani government or any spokesperson of airline has not commented on the matter.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 4, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.5
|286.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.7
|79.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.45
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 201,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,100
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.