PIA suspends flights operation to Canada

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has suspended flights operation to Canada due shortage of funds.

The country's national flag carrier is on the verge of collapse as flights operation to Ottawa are now suspended, local media reported Tuesday.

Media reports suggest that Swiss Port Company has wrote letter notifying stop providing ground-handling services as the airline failed to pay depsite multile intimidation.

It said due to non-payment of dues, PIA flight operation to Canada services are being stopped from 3rd October at 5 pm.

Swiss Port Company told PIA to clear $0.24 million immediately along with an advance of $100,000 dollars for the provision of future services.

It said PIA was repeatedly reminded to pay dues, and over failure to clear dues, the ground-handling services are being discontinued as per the respective terms of the agreement between the two companies.

The Pakistani government or any spokesperson of airline has not commented on the matter.