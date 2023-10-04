Search

Mahira Khan's new wedding pictures surface online

Mahira Khan's new wedding pictures surface online
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Heartiest congratulations are in order for top Pakistani actor Mahira Khan who tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.

Khan's wedding pictures spread like wildfire online. The bride shared videos as fans and social media users sent their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.

The new clicks show Mahira posing in her beautiful wedding attire, she was also spotted sharing laughs with her beau and son Azlan. The newlywed can be seen posing in other pictures that went viral on social media.

Raees star has long enchanted her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. However, this time, it wasn't just another dazzling fashion campaign – it was her own wedding that left everyone captivated and awestruck.

On Tuesday, Lollywood actor shared a video that shows her gracefully walking down the aisle in an intricately crafted silver ensemble, veil in hand, as she approached her groom.

For a bride as radiant as Mahira, her wedding attire had to be nothing short of extraordinary. This left fans curious about which designer the Humsafar star had chosen for her big day. Despite the veil of secrecy surrounding their wedding, speculations ran rife about Mahira's choice of attire. The whispers turned out to be true, as the celebrated designer Faraz Manan proudly shared the star's bridal look on Instagram.

Her ensemble was a departure from traditional bridal wear. She opted for a white lehenga choli paired with a matching dupatta. The intricate embellishments and sequin work on the elaborate skirt added a touch of opulence, while the deep-necked choli allowed her exquisite diamond neckpiece to take center stage.

To enhance her look, the stunning bride elegantly draped two dupattas. One was gracefully arranged over her head, with pleats cascading over her shoulder, while the other served as a veil. Both dupattas featured intricate scalloped embroidery and delicate sequin detailing, enhancing her overall grace and charm. Mahira Khan's bridal ensemble was completed with a striking diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a delicate tika, and an engagement ring. Her makeup was tastefully understated, featuring neatly groomed brows, mascara-coated eyes, and a soft blush-pink lip.

"My Shehzada, Salim": Mahira Khan shares exclusive video of her wedding

