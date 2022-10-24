New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry 

Australian based Pakistani International Artist Shahan Shaukat is Ready to Release his Music Track (Tu Mila). With his soothing singing voice currently living in Sydney Australia but originally from Pakistan. By Profession he is an IT Expert, but he couldn’t end his passion of singing and finally ready to release his music track (Tu Mila) Internationally.

About the Latest Release:

Now Shahaan is all set to release his latest music track (Tu Mila) on the 25th of October 2022. On the given release date everybody should be able to listen the official audio and he is working on its official video which will be release soon. This song has been sung back in 2019 in Faisalabad but finalised in 2022 that’s the reason that he got so much confidence on this number. The song is written by Arshad Mahmood and Music Engineering, composition & Mix by Kashif Bashir at KreativeBot Studio.

Let’s dive into his biography.

Shahaan Shaukat was a student of IT from the very beginning and done his bachelor’s degree in computer sciences but beside of that he was very fond of Singing (Considering himself his favourite Bathroom Singer). For this purpose, and to get in the entertainment industry he started doing radio shows on different radio channels in Pakistan. He used to be very well-known RJ on the leading Radio Station of Pakistan Mast FM103. He did his first radio show in 2011 & that was the time when his university friends find a hidden singer in him and ask him to perform at a university function, it was his first ever public performance. You can have a look in the video below.

In the past 11 years he got lots of achievements professionally, but he was consistent towards his passion of music side by side and improve his skills in singing. He recorded his first original track (Tere Nain) back in 2016 but it was not released officially. As according to him it was not his up to the mark performance. Then in 2018 he recorded another track called (Guzarish) which was recorded at Takhleeq Studio, Lahore but he couldn’t release it either as his focus got shifted towards moving to Australia for the better Education. Shahaan packed his stuff along with his passion and fly to Australia in 2018, Once he got settled in Australia, once again he tried with his vocals skills and recorded another track which was a cover of Song (December) originally sung by Abrar-ul-haq and the very first time he release his music along with music video on the social networks like YouTube & Facebook as well as on the all international audio platforms. You can have a look into the video below.

Follow Shahaan Shaukat on the links below:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv9Y0bzeUG1TqWog6u2Muzw

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2iIeoTDst1pnZk1s1IvyzC

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheShahaan

Instagram: https://instagram.com/rjshaniofficial

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@theshanify

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/shahaan-shaukat/1294526656

We at Daily Pakistan, wish him very best of luck in his future journey and we are very excited to listen this track.