What's cooking between Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen Siddiqui?

Speculations have started doing rounds regarding heartthrob and singer Azaan Sami Khan and rising star Maheen Siddiqui.

The two stars fell under the radar after the netizens noticed that the Ishq E Laa actress wasn’t shying away from declaring his love for the Dobara actress through his Instagram activity.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo have worked together in debut album ‘Main Tera’. The song was released under the banner of Hum Music.

All these are rumours and nothing has been confirmed by either of the two actors. Moreover, some people in the majority are saying that the two are just good friends or cousins.

On the work front, Azaan made his acting debut with HUM TV's Ishq E Laa and his performance har garnered mixed reactions from the audience.