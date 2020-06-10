Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom set up Zohra Shah Child Protection Fund

International boxer,Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have stepped up to establish a child protection fund to help the family of Zohra Shah, the eight-year-old who was beaten to death by her employers.

Makhdoom took to Instagram to announce the news:

"I am going to reach out to Zohra's family and do whatever I can to help them and make sure they never have to send their daughters to work again," she said. "I'm going to support their family. Such are an acts of kindness and grace to humanity," she said.

“Amir and I have personally contacted Zohra’s father and hoping to speak to him shortly. Thank you to everyone… especially the lawyers, barristers and human rights activists who are supporting us,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

When fans inquired her on why a minor was sent to work by her family, she clarified the situation by explaining the family’s side of the story.

“They didn't," claimed Makhdoom. "The father has told us that he has 6 kids and he sent Zohra to Islamabad with her khala (maternal aunt) to study there. The khala then put Zohra to work where she was beaten to death."

She also clarified that the victim’s family will not agree upon any financial settlement offered by anyone.

"We also have their word that they will not be coerced into any financial settlement from Zohra's murderers."

"Finally, they are humbled at our child protection fund in Zohra's name, which will help thousands of children in the years to come, until we eradicate child abuse from Pakistan completely."

