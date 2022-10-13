Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Share
LAHORE – A day before the release of the most awaited Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, the makers hosted a premiere in the country’s cultural capital, which was attended by Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, and other actors.
As the Bilal Lashari-directed project promises unprecedented action for movie enthusiasts, the stars including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi, also made headlines with their appearances at the razzle-dazzle event.
In recent pictures, Lollywood diva Mahira Khan made her appearance in a shimmery dress while her killer dance video garnered set the internet on fire.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Fawad Khan, who donned a dark green shalwar kurta with a coat, also appeared at the premiere with his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan who also dressed up to the nines.
View this post on Instagram
Other Pakistani actors including Adnan Siddiqui, Faras Shafi, and Reema also make appearance at the event.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Legend of Maula Jatt is touted as Lollywood’s leading project in recent times, the movie revolves around the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath, the leader of a rival gang.
The Legend of Maula Jatt's first day earnings to ...
The Legend of Maula Jatt is scheduled to release on Thursday but the ticket price is higher than usual. The price will ...
