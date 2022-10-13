Glitz, glamour at star-studded premiere of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

LAHORE – A day before the release of the most awaited Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, the makers hosted a premiere in the country’s cultural capital, which was attended by Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, and other actors.

As the Bilal Lashari-directed project promises unprecedented action for movie enthusiasts, the stars including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi, also made headlines with their appearances at the razzle-dazzle event.

In recent pictures, Lollywood diva Mahira Khan made her appearance in a shimmery dress while her killer dance video garnered set the internet on fire.

Fawad Khan, who donned a dark green shalwar kurta with a coat, also appeared at the premiere with his wife Sadaf Fawad Khan who also dressed up to the nines.

Other Pakistani actors including Adnan Siddiqui, Faras Shafi, and Reema also make appearance at the event.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is touted as Lollywood’s leading project in recent times, the movie revolves around the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath, the leader of a rival gang.