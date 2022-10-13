At least 18 flood victims charred to death in Jamshoro bus fire
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 13 Oct, 2022
At least 18 flood victims charred to death in Jamshoro bus fire
Source: social media
Share

At least 18 people, including children and women, were charred to death while scores sustained injuries in a horrific fire on a passenger bus on the M9 Motorway near Jamshoro on late Wednesday.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred as around 50 flood victims of the Mugheri tribe were traveling to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah in Dadu district.

Law enforcers told the media that the fire started from the air-conditioning system in the rear of the bus and engulfed the entire bus, while the emergency exit of the passenger coach was not working.

Around 10 people succumbed on the spot and the number of casualties soared to 17 after some time among the deceased, 12 are minors.

Meanwhile, injured persons were rushed for medical treatment in Jamshoro; an emergency was imposed in hospitals to provide medical facilities to the injured.

Officials including the Transport minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the horrific incident and ordered the transport secretary to form a high-level committee to probe the matter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. In a tweet, the premier prayed for high ranks for the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Huge fire erupts at Islamabad's Centaurus ... 05:12 PM | 9 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A huge fire broke out at Centaurus Mall in Islamabad on Sunday. No loss of life was reported as ...

More From This Category
Malala visits Sindh flood-hit areas to drum up ...
11:44 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
Massive power breakdown hits Karachi and other ...
11:05 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
FIA gets two-day remand of PTI senator Azam Swati ...
09:40 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PM Office leaks: Another audio of Shehbaz Sharif ...
08:46 AM | 13 Oct, 2022
PTI’s Kanwal Shauzab tells 'truth' about leaked ...
09:25 PM | 12 Oct, 2022
AGP points out Rs25 billion 'irregularities' in ...
08:55 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aashir Wajahat celebrates 20th birthday in style
11:45 PM | 12 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr