At least 18 flood victims charred to death in Jamshoro bus fire

At least 18 people, including children and women, were charred to death while scores sustained injuries in a horrific fire on a passenger bus on the M9 Motorway near Jamshoro on late Wednesday.

Reports in local media said the incident occurred as around 50 flood victims of the Mugheri tribe were traveling to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah in Dadu district.

Law enforcers told the media that the fire started from the air-conditioning system in the rear of the bus and engulfed the entire bus, while the emergency exit of the passenger coach was not working.

At least 18 people killed and dozens injured after air-conditioning unit on a passenger bus catches fire on the M-9 motorway near Nooriabad in Jamshoro District, emergency services are responding, motorway police said

Around 10 people succumbed on the spot and the number of casualties soared to 17 after some time among the deceased, 12 are minors.

Meanwhile, injured persons were rushed for medical treatment in Jamshoro; an emergency was imposed in hospitals to provide medical facilities to the injured.

Officials including the Transport minister expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the horrific incident and ordered the transport secretary to form a high-level committee to probe the matter.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives. In a tweet, the premier prayed for high ranks for the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured.