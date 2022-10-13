Islamabad court grants permanent bail to Imran Khan in threatening female judge case

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the country’s federal capital on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a case of threatening female judge Zeba Chauhdry.

Reports in local media said Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted permanent bail to the defiant politician who threatened to file a court complaint against a senior police official and a judge following the arrest of his close aide.

Khan’s bail was approved against a bond of Rs 50,000, including in the case registered at the Kohsar police station against his threatening remarks.

Last month, Imran Khan also appeared before the Islamabad sessions court to personally apologise to judge Zeba Chaudhry. The court reader however told the PTI chief that the judicial magistrate was on leave.

Earlier in August, the ousted premier was booked over his remarks at a rally in F9 Park where he warned Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups of dire consequences.

